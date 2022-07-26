Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.95.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

