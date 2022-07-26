Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

