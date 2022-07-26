Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Trading Down 3.6 %

iRobot stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.