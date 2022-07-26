Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,115 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

