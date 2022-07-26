Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 113 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $649.48 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

