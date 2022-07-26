Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,212 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.