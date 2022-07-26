Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$981.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.28.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5068567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIA shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.66.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

