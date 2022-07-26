Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 28.71%.
Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $327.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.