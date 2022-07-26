Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 28.71%.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $327.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

