Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $327.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

