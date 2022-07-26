SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 129,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,401,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

See Also

