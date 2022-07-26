Signata (SATA) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Signata (SATA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Signata has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $2,614.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,815.92 or 1.00019380 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006237 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Signata
Signata is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.
Buying and Selling Signata
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.
