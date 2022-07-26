Signet Jewelers Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $12.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,700 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Further Reading

