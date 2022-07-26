Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Lowered to CHF 310 at Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.20.

Sika Stock Down 0.3 %

Sika stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 83,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. Sika has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

