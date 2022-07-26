Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) vs. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Head to Head Comparison

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.25 million ($0.09) -2.29 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.68 -$264.08 million $1.40 4.26

Analyst Ratings

Silver Bull Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silver Bull Resources and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 76.72%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -59.34% -53.72% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 37.69% 8.43% 5.44%

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Silver Bull Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

