Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 2,188.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital makes up about 2.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Silvergate Capital worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Insider Activity at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 4.6 %

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,895. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.