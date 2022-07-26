Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Down 4.6%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 116,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 654,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

