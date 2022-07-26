Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 108.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.7% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

