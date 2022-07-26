SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SiTime worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Stock Performance

SiTime stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day moving average is $195.47. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $114.02 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock worth $3,985,418 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

