SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

