SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

