SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

