SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

