SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

