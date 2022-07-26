SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day moving average of $237.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

