SLM Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

SLM has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.26. SLM has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.