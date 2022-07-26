Smart MFG (MFG) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $22,153.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Smart MFG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

