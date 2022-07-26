SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SMBK opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,396.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

