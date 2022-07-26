Smartshare Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $97,445.91 and approximately $337.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00056700 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

