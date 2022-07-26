SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (SCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SME Credit Realisation Fund Price Performance
Shares of SCRF stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.15) on Tuesday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.76. The firm has a market cap of £36.70 million and a P/E ratio of 783.33.
SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.