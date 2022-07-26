Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,757. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

