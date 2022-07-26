Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Once Capital Management LLC

Once Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 4.8% of Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Hill Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 68.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,797,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Stock Down 5.4 %

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

SNOW stock traded down $7.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.74. 99,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,832. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

