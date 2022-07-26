SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.39 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $59.39 million and $1.29 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031732 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

