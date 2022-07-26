Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

