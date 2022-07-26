Souders Financial Advisors Invests $204,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after acquiring an additional 93,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.