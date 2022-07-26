Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $232,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

NYSE:CB opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $164.13 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

