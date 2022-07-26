Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,143 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

