SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 9.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 1,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 412,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

