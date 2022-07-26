SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 9.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 1,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 412,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
SoundHound AI Stock Down 9.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
