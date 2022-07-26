SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 9.5%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 1,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 412,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 9.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.