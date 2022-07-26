Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

