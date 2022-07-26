Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.43 or 1.00033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003559 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00125572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

