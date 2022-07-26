SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,591 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,478,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,648,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.