SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $227,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after buying an additional 1,166,827 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,792,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after buying an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

