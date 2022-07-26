SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 380,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

