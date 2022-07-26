SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

