Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Purchases 46 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 46 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($149.64).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Paula Bell acquired 54 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £125.82 ($151.59).

On Tuesday, May 24th, Paula Bell acquired 54 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £125.82 ($151.59).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £264,137.50 ($318,237.95).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Paula Bell bought 29 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of GBX 6,699 ($80.71).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($3.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,260.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

