Stably USD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $464,074.84 and approximately $8,568.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,114.70 or 1.00028313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,235 coins and its circulating supply is 464,238 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.