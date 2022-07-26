Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,242 shares.The stock last traded at $114.65 and had previously closed at $114.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.45.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

