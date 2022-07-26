STARSHIP 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,734.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $8,734.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031662 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
