StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GASS. StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

