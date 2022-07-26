Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$63.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.24.

TSE STLC traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,574. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.73.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

