Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 51,361 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $144,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,404,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.